Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,710 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group increased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.