Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
