1,323 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $5,334,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

