ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,814 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.81% of ClimateRock worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth $5,750,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth $3,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClimateRock by 14.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 343,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

CLRC opened at $10.40 on Friday. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

ClimateRock Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

