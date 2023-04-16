Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.51% of Yotta Acquisition worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YOTA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $10.36 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Yotta Acquisition Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

