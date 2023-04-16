Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 17,802.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,676 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LGST opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

