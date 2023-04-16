Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 55,266 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

