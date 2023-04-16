Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 210,657 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,657 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DECA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.42.
About Denali Capital Acquisition
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Capital Acquisition (DECA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.