Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 210,657 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,657 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DECA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Denali Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

See Also

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.