Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 74.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

