Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$15.9-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

DAL stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

