Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Pono Capital Two worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,378,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,765,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,594,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

