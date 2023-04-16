Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

