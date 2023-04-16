Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, April 17th.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signature Bank Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.17 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,637.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

