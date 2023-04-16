ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q1 guidance at $1.61-1.71 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.61-$1.71 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

