Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 19,601 Shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Pono Capital worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter worth $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pono Capital in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pono Capital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

PONO opened at $0.92 on Friday. Pono Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

