Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

