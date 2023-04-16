687 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $50.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

