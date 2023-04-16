Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITAQ. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITAQ opened at $10.33 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

