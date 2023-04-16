Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSSA opened at $10.38 on Friday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

