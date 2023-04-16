Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 87,984 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.62 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.84.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

