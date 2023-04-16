Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,874 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 400,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.78 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

