Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,562 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of A SPAC II Acquisition worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.48.

A SPAC II Acquisition Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

