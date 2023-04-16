Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,279.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

