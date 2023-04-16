Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

