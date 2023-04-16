Red Tortoise LLC Invests $32,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,491,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 594,628 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %

BKR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

