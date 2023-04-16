Red Tortoise LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.