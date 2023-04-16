Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.