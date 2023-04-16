Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 17th. Stride has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.