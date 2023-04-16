Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

CTAS stock opened at $458.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.51. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

