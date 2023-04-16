5,770 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Conagra Brands by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137,184 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

