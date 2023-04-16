Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,430 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

