Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,610 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

