Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

WAYN stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

