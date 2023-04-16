45,400 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Repay by 131.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.96. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Repay Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.