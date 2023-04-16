Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

KE Price Performance

About KE

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.