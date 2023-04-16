Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APTV opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,088,838. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

