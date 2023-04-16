Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

