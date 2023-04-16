Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Vale by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.