Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $590,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $688.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.43 and a 200-day moving average of $662.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

