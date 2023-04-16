Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 120 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,989,000 after buying an additional 1,060,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

PLD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

