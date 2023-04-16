New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AIG stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

