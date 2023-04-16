New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,638.32 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,643.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,483.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2,432.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

