MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $540.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.31.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.