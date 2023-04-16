New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.16 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

NYSE APH opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

