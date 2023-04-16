New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

