New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

