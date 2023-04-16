Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $64.48 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

