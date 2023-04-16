New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional raised its stake in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $362.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.89 and its 200 day moving average is $366.97. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

