New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

