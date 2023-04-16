New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

